Experts caution about danger of undertows at Toronto beaches

Beaches across Toronto are popular hot spots for people looking to enjoy the summer weather and escape the heat.

But one danger lurking underneath the surface of the water at Woodbine Beach is the possibility of an undertow.

“It’s crazy that the water gets that rough here,” beach-goer Ryan MacLeod told Global News on Monday. “I didn’t expect it in Lake Ontario.”

On Friday afternoon, a large scale water rescue operation was initiated at Woobine Beach.

READ MORE: 16-year-old boy dies after being rescued from the water at Toronto’s Woodbine Beach

Toronto Police said a mom and son went into the water and soon found themselves in trouble and three bystanders went in to help them.

One of the bystanders, a 16-year-old boy, did not survive.

Police the undertow in the area was a contributing factor in his death.

Red and yellow flags clearly mark the area along the beach that’s safe for swimming.

Undertows are common closer to the rocks, where the rescue operation was staged.

Barbara Byers with the Lifesaving Society said undertows can’t been seen with the naked eye.

“It’s a condition where water is turning and basically has got some power and control that you may not ever feel, but it’s taking you in a direction you might not be aware of,” Byers said.

“Unless you are an Olympic athlete you may not have the power to go against it.”

Undertows are common in large bodies of water, she said, adding they are unpredictable and can be influenced by the weather.

Barbara Byers with the @LifesavingON says it’s nearly impossible to see if an undertow is present, and even if you are caught up in one you might not know you’re in it more tn @globalnewsto pic.twitter.com/PrcEfpewkF — Katherine Ward (@KWardTV) August 13, 2018

Rock formations can amplify and make the undertows even stronger.

Byers said if you find yourself caught up in an undertow the most important thing to do is to save your energy.

When it comes to getting back to shore, there are a few things to keep in mind to save yourself.

“Once you’ve calmed down and you feel like you’ve got your adrenaline under control, just start angling towards the shore,” Byers said.

“If you make a right turn and you went straight into shore you are not going to be successful because the undertow has more power than you.”

Posted signs spell out the dangers, but some people admittedly don’t pay attention or hadn’t heard of the risks.

READ MORE: 1 dead after drowning near Woodbine Beach, police say

“Sometimes I kind of ignore it depending on how rough the water looks,” Lauren Ching told Global News on Monday. “It just kind of depends on the day.”

“I have never heard of that I have come to this beach for so long and used to come here when I was a little girl. So it’s scary to think there’s an undertow,” Marina Karantonis added. “At the end of the day you are here to have a good time but it’s not worth losing your life it’s really sad.”

Byers said if there is someone in trouble, the best thing to do is to call 911 or tell the lifeguards on duty.

It is not recommended to take matters into your own hands.

However, she said if you find yourself in a situation where there is no one to help you and you have to go into the water, they strongly recommend bringing something with you that floats to give to the person in trouble.

That way they can grab onto the object, and you can keep yourself at a distance.

Another busy day at Woodbine Beach, lots of people in the water, but so far as I can tell people are staying in the marked area lifeguards patrol – more via @globalnewsto pic.twitter.com/o46ZveFSie — Katherine Ward (@KWardTV) August 13, 2018