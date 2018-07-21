1 dead after drowning near Woodbine Beach, police say
A man is dead after he drowned near Woodbine Beach in the city’s east-end, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews said they received a call around 3:20 p.m. about a body in the water at Kew Balmy Beach.
Police said lifeguards noticed a man struggling in the water, went in and pulled him to the shore.
Paramedics said the man, believed to be in his 30s, was then rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition once emergency services arrived.
The man was then pronounced dead at hospital. Police said the drowning is not deemed suspicious.
