Crime
July 21, 2018 4:52 pm
Updated: July 21, 2018 4:54 pm

1 dead after drowning near Woodbine Beach, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News

A man was pronounced dead in hospital Saturday afternoon after he drowned at a beach near Kew Gardens Park in Toronto's east-end, police said.

Don Mitchell / AM 640
A A

A man is dead after he drowned near Woodbine Beach in the city’s east-end, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews said they received a call around 3:20 p.m. about a body in the water at Kew Balmy Beach.

Police said lifeguards noticed a man struggling in the water, went in and pulled him to the shore.

Paramedics said the man, believed to be in his 30s, was then rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition once emergency services arrived.

The man was then pronounced dead at hospital. Police said the drowning is not deemed suspicious.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Beach
Drowning
east-end
Kew-Balmy Beach
Toronto Paramedics
Toronto Police
Woodbine beach

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News