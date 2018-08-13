Marijuana to be sold through private retailers, online in Ontario

The Ontario government says marijuana will be sold online and through private retailers, not government-run stores as previously announced.

Finance Minister Vic Fedeli and Attorney General Caroline Mulroney shared the details of the government’s plan during a news conference in Toronto Monday afternoon.

When marijuana becomes legal on Oct. 17, Ontario residents who are 19 and older will be able to buy marijuana through the Ontario Cannabis Store website. For those who order through the website, they must sign for the package.

Details on pricing weren’t included as part of the announcement.

The government also said consultations would begin immediately before a “tightly-regulated private retail model” for cannabis takes effect on April 1. The number of private retailers that will be licensed to sell marijuana hasn’t been determined.

With news of the sale of cannabis through private businesses, it marks a departure from the previous Ontario Liberal government’s decision to sell marijuana at government-run outlets.

The government said Ontario municipalities will be given a one-time chance to opt-out of allowing physical cannabis stores within each municipality’s boundaries. Approximately $40 million will given to local governments across the province over two years to help with costs associated with the legalization of marijuana.

Officials said retailers will have to follow “a series of provincial rules” that will restrict the sale of marijuana to people who are 19 and older. The consultations will also look at staff training requirements and the hours of sale.

A zero-tolerance policy, including escalating fines, was announced for “any retailers or dispensary who continues to operate in the illicit markets.”

An “official Ontario Cannabis retailer seal” is being proposed to help customers easily identified official sellers of cannabis.

New road safety laws and penalties dealing with drug-impaired driving in Ontario are set to take effect on Oct. 17.

