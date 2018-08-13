Glenn De Baeremaeker drops out of Toronto election, calls it ‘long shot’ amid council cuts

Scarborough city councillor Glenn De Baeremaeker will not seek re-election following the provincial government’s decision to reduce the number of Toronto city council seats by nearly half just months before the municipal election.

“I think I might have been able to pull it off — but at what cost to family, friends and supporters? A campaign is a grueling, seven-day-a-week proposition. It’s a lot to ask of people when winning is a long shot,” De Baeremaeker said in a statement.

The Ontario government tabled legislation last month that would see the number of city council seats drastically reduced to 25 from 47 to reflect federal and provincial ridings.

Toronto Mayor John Tory sent a letter to Premier Doug Ford last week asking him to “hit the pause button” and allow a referendum to be held before proceeding with the cuts.

De Baeremaeker, who represents Ward 38 Scarborough Centre and is a deputy mayor for the east region, would have had to face off against Ward 37 Coun. Michael Thompson in the election under the new boundaries.

“Rather than fighting against former colleagues, I decided it would be more positive to invest my energy in branching off in a new direction,” De Baeremaeker said.

Tory released a statement on Monday thanking the councillor for his 15 years of public service.

“Glenn has been a tireless defender of Scarborough and specifically building transit in Scarborough including SmartTrack, the Eglinton East LRT and the Scarborough Subway Extension,” Tory said.

“Councillor De Baeremaeker has worked with me to ensure we are finally getting on with extending the Bloor-Danforth line to the Scarborough Town Centre as part of the City’s overall transit network plan.”

De Baeremaeker was first elected to city council in 2003 and cited his accomplishments on dealing with day-to-day community issues as one of the highlights of the job.

“It’s very rewarding to help someone find a job or deal with a flooded basement,” he said.

“And a sunken sidewalk may not seem important till you get a call from a senior who tripped on it and broke a tooth.”

Election day is on Oct. 22.

