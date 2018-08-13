Traffic
Pickup truck catches fire on Hwy 417, no reported injuries: Ottawa fire

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

Ottawa Fire Services says no one has been reported hurt after a pickup truck caught fire while travelling east on Highway 417 on Monday morning.

Fire department spokesperson Danielle Cardinal said the driver pulled the truck onto the shoulder of the highway near the exit for Moodie Drive and got out safely.

There was no one else in the vehicle, which became fully engulfed in flames, she said.

Firefighters responded to the vehicle fire shortly after 9:30 a.m. and had the flames under control shortly after 9:45 a.m.

Ottawa police assisted with directing traffic along the highway’s eastbound lanes.

The fire department typically doesn’t investigate incidents like these, Cardinal said.

