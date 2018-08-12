Environment
Teen boy in hospital after falling from waterfall near Pincher Creek

A teenage boy is in hospital after falling from a waterfall in Waterton Lakes National Park.

A teenage boy is in Calgary hospital after falling from a waterfall in Waterton Lakes National Park at around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

STARS Air Ambulance said the patient sustained injuries as a result of a fall at Cameron Falls south of Pincher Creek.

The air ambulance said the teenager was transported to the Foothills Medical Centre.

No details on the boy’s age or current condition have been released.

