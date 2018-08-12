Organizers of Epcor RiverFest cancel Sunday’s events, refunds to be issued

Cooler temperatures combined with rain forced the cancellation of Epcor RiverFest Sunday.

“Unfortunately all the [weather] forecasts were such that this would not be a pleasant day on the water,” said Brent Collingwood, organizer and executive director of the River Valley Alliance.

The cancelled events were to take place in Fort Saskatchewan and Devon, Alta., Sunday afternoon.

“RiverFest is a celebration of the river, trying to encourage more people to come down to the river, enjoy the river, just show the great ways you can recreate down in the river valley,” Collingwood said.

The cancellation comes on the heels of a successful event on Saturday in Edmonton’s Laurier Park.

“Saturday was such a great day, we reached our goal,” Collingwood said. “Our intention was to get over 2,000 people down to the river. We more than doubled what we had from last year so people are rediscovering the river.”

Organizers were up early Sunday morning to check forecasts; that’s when the decision to cancel Sunday’s events was made.

“Safety is our number one priority and with the weather we knew it was going to be cold. We knew it was going to be windy,” Collingwood said. “In the next couple of days we’re going to be reaching out to everyone to let them know that refunds will be shortly forthcoming.”

Tickets for RiverFest were sold in advance.

All three events were sold out.