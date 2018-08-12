Edmonton seniors host unique fundraiser to support much-needed social programs

They may be “over the hill,” but the seniors organizing the first-ever Bagel Loop Fundraiser in Edmonton are full of spirit — so much so that they’ve decided to take matters into their own hands, hosting a fundraiser to pay for programs at the city’s Jewish Senior Citizens’ Center.

The drop-in center, located in downtown Edmonton, is a place for anyone over the age of 50 to go for food, fun and friendship.

People of all backgrounds and ethnicities are welcome.

“We want to bring awareness to our centre and what it does,” said Leslie Morgensten, chairperson of the Bagel Loop Fundraiser. “Just because you’re 86 or 95, you’re not dead; you’re still moving — slowly, maybe — but you’re still moving.”

Dozens of people took part in the fundraiser in Victoria Park on Sunday.

“We’ve got 95-year-olds, 90-year-olds — that’s why it’s called walk, run and roll — they’ve got their walkers out and their canes,” Morgensten said. “It’s something quite different. We stepped out of the box because it’s the first event of its kind where it’s by seniors, for seniors so they are participating for the centre they spend their time in.”

“I’m hoping that this will convince people that seniors are very game. They’ve been so excited to participate. They’ve gone and got pledges from their doctors, from their podiatrists and their denture people. It’s amazing; I was so thrilled,” she added.

The centre was established over 60 years ago and offers meals made by a paid cook. Seniors enjoy the special educational programs and exercise programs as well as socializing with fellow members.

Seniors can attend special events organized by the centre, including attending plays, movies and special trips to Elk Island National Park or Devonian Botanic Garden.

“Transportation is expensive,” Morgensten said. “The donations go to the centre to keep the programs going.”