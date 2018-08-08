Residents of Winnipeg seniors home suffering loss of power for 3 days

A Garden City seniors’ residence has been without power since Monday, leaving more than 100 residents with hot homes and spoiled food.

A sewer backup in the basement of St. Josaphat Selo-Villa caused some electrical damage, which forced crews to shut down the hydro for safety reasons.

The thermometer in 83-year-old Harold Tybel’s unit read 85 degrees Fahrenheit (29.4 Celsius) Wednesday afternoon.

“This is a crisis because everybody is up in arms,” he said. “Why is it taking so long?”

Volunteers have been stepping up to bring people sandwiches and cold water in the meantime.

“This is how we’re surviving,” Tybel said.

Building management told Global News it needs approval from an electrical engineer before turning the power back on, which is the reason for the delay.

“We are reimbursing each tenant $100 towards purchasing new groceries,” Property Manager John Zacharuk said. “They’re going to start getting them tomorrow morning.”

Zacharuk said the building is being inspected late Wednesday afternoon and expects to have power restored by the end of the day.