Alberta woman accused of misusing funds from seniors society

A southern Alberta woman is facing one charge after the Sundre Community Van Society reported their treasurer misused thousands of dollars.

The society provides transportation for seniors to things like doctor appointments, events and amenity needs and told police that $6,300 was spent by its treasurer on things like gas, cellphone bills and personal payments.

The society alleges the spending took place between April and June.

Robin Strub, 30, of Caroline, Alta. was arrested July 31 and is facing one charge of criminal breach of trust. She is scheduled to appear in court in Didsbury on Aug. 13.

“Unfortunately this is a solemn reminder that there are individuals out there that prey on the good, trusting nature of our seniors and the organizations that assist them,” Cpl. Joe Mandel said in a release from Sundre RCMP.