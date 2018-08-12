Man, 35, stabbed in east-end Toronto: Police
Toronto police say they’ve taken a man to hospital on an emergency run after a stabbing in the city’s east end.
Officers said they were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue and Kennedy Road with reports that a man had been stabbed around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Upon arrival, they found a 35-year-old man with a lower body injury.
He was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition.
There are no suspect details at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
