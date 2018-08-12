Crime
August 12, 2018 4:51 pm

Man, 35, stabbed in east-end Toronto: Police

By Web Writer  Global News

A Toronto Police Service cruiser.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Toronto police say they’ve taken a man to hospital on an emergency run after a stabbing in the city’s east end.

Officers said they were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue and Kennedy Road with reports that a man had been stabbed around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, they found a 35-year-old man with a lower body injury.

He was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition.

There are no suspect details at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Agincourt Mall
Crime
east-end Toronto
Kennedy Road
lcbo
Sheppard Avenue
Sheppard Avenue stabbing
Stabbing
Toronto Police
Toronto Stabbing
trauma centre

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News