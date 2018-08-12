Man, 35, stabbed in east-end Toronto: Police

Toronto police say they’ve taken a man to hospital on an emergency run after a stabbing in the city’s east end.

Officers said they were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue and Kennedy Road with reports that a man had been stabbed around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, they found a 35-year-old man with a lower body injury.

Stabbing call: Sheppard & Kennedy area, male victim lower body injury. Further when I have it.#GO1484642 ^gl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) August 12, 2018

He was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition.

There are no suspect details at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.