Brides in New Jersey, Philippines don’t let flooding rain on their wedding days

Rain on a wedding day is usually weather no bride wants to remember, but for two women on opposite sides of the world, each has a memory to stick in their mind about their special day.

Jobel Delos Angeles, 24, expected a wedding day to remember in the Philippines when she married the father of her two children on Saturday, and it was — a very wet wedding day.

Tropical Storm Yagi and a southwest monsoon brought heavy flooding to Manila and other nearby areas, including her home province of Bulacan, NDTV reports.

Delos Angeles wasn’t going to let weather spoil the day, however, and she went ahead with her wedding, walking up the aisle as water pooled around her and her groom, who was wearing flip-flops. A Facebook video shows the bride still smiling as she meets him before he takes her to the altar.

“Even if it floods or it rains, nothing can stop me. You only get married once, will you postpone it? I was marrying the man I love,” she told AFP. “My gown got wet and heavy but I told myself it was as if I was walking on a red carpet.”

WATCH: Newlyweds barely dodge falling tree during wedding videno

The 24-year-old’s wedding weekend wasn’t at risk of getting cancelled, even when floodwaters entered the church in Hagonoy, because the couple never thought to cancel what was to be a double celebration. In addition, the bride said their hometown was flood-prone, so cancelling would have just caused more stress.

Not only were the pair getting married, but they also baptized their five-month-old daughter, the Independent reports.

Some of her guests, like the bride’s aunt Teresa Bautista, did feel bad for them over the flooding, but were still happy they went through with it.

The bride said she’s happy the wedding went ahead.

“It is truly memorable,” Delos Angeles said. “I am so happy. It shows the lesson that there are no what ifs.”

READ MORE: Bride kicks bridesmaid out of wedding party in awkward email

It wasn’t the only wedding that saw some issues, though.

A bride, who has not been named, and her groom got a rough start to their marriage, also on Saturday, when they ran into heavy flooding in Bogota, New Jersey.

The Bogota Police Department posted a video showing an officer in a Humvee police cruiser, helping the bride who is sitting atop her vehicle in flood waters.

The waters quickly rose and overwhelmed River Road to the point where an officer who hadn’t finished shutting down the road had to help a bride, groom and two passengers of the wedding party stuck in the water.

“The rain came so quick, and it flooded so quick,” Sgt. Geoffrey Cole told New Jersey 101.5.

WATCH: Police in New Jersey help bride off car as flooding waters strand vehicle

Cole responded with officer Michael Lafferrera just after 6 p.m. to reports of a vehicle stuck in the water. The road had flooded about four feet in three minutes after a brook about 50 feet behind the area rushed into the area, swamping the roadway.

“It just caught them at the wrong time,” Cole said. “Our officer had already shut down the other side of the roadway.

On top of it happening after their wedding, the bride was still in her wedding dress when she was helped by the police.

Bogota police congratulated the couple on Facebook, where the video has been seen more than 115,000 times, giving them “best wishes for a lifetime of love and adventure, starting now.”