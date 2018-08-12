Man hospitalized after early morning fire tears through Longueuil home

One person was sent to hospital Sunday after an early morning fire in Longueuil.

The fire broke out at around 3:55 a.m. in a two-storey home on Bourget Street.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, 50 per cent of the home was engulfed in flames.

READ MORE: Fire in Longueuil leaves two families homeless

Alain Lessard, chief of operations with the Longueuil fire department, told Global News the fire was smoking related.

The home was evacuated and one person was taken to hospital to be treated for shock and smoke inhalation. A man and a woman who lived in the home have been taken in charge by the Red Cross.

Neighbouring homes were also evacuated as a precautionary measure.

“We feared the fire might spread,” Lessard explained.

READ MORE: Cigarettes thrown in flower pots could start fires: SIM

While the blaze did not spread to adjacent buildings, there was a partial collapse of the burning home.

No firefighters were injured during the operation, but the material damage was extensive.

Lessard estimates it to be around $700,000.