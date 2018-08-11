Man evades police twice, once by jumping into North Thompson River

Police in Clearwater, B.C., are searching for a man who evaded them twice in the past week, including once by jumping into the North Thompson River.

According to the RCMP, a traffic stop involving a grey Mazda took place at Little Fort Ferry Road near Highway 5 on Tuesday, August, 7th. Police say the driver did not have a driver’s licence and that the Mazda was registered to a recently deceased man.

The driver produced registration and insurance papers for the car, but police say they noticed a discrepancy regarding the vehicle identification numbers. While the officer was initiating a pat down, the driver fled on foot, then jumped into the North Thompson River.

Police tried to establish a containment perimeter, and later conducted a search for him, one that included tips from the public, but the man was not located. The vehicle was seized for further investigation.

Two days later, on August 9th, police say they located the man driving a red ATV on Dunn Lake Road towards Clearwater. The man evaded police again, albeit after getting the ATV stuck in the east bank of the North Thompson River and then abandoning it.

Police say they established another containment perimeter, and had support from canine units, air services and B.C. Conservation, but the man was able to avoid apprehension.

Police say the man is not a threat to the public, though anyone with information about him is asked to contact Crimestoppers.