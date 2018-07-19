Suspect drives onto train tracks in bid to evade police

An early morning police chase in Montreal and Laval ended with the driver abandoning a stolen vehicle on the train tracks in Laval.

It began at around 1 a.m. when police patrolling highways around Montreal were told to keep their eyes out for a stolen truck in the Vaudreuil area.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Ingrid Asselin said officers were told to watch for a truck pulling a trailer, possibly accompanied by a second vehicle.

Shortly after the call went out, the two vehicles were spotted on Highway 40 East near the exit to Highway 13.

Asselin said officers attempted to intercept the truck, but the driver refused to stop.

Police gave chase and the truck eventually ended up on a railway track in Laval between Cartier and Concorde boulevards.

The suspects or suspects, then fled on foot.

A canine unit with the Laval police department is assisting in the search. As of 9 a.m., they had yet to be located.

Meanwhile, the driver of the second vehicle — a man in his twenties — was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property, according to Asselin.

He is being detained for questioning.

The investigation continues.