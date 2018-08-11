Maple Ridge restaurant owners say nearby construction is driving customers away

The family who owns a Maple Ridge restaurant is furious about construction going on outside of their business.

They said revenue has gone down almost 40 per cent in the past two weeks.

Owner of Bella Vita Kelly Niavis said that’s a loss of around $13,000.

“We have no access to the restaurant, we have no revenue because customers cannot come into the restaurant anymore,” she said.

Bella Vita Restaurant sits on Lougheed Highway near 225 Street in Maple Ridge.

“We are struggling to keep our business open, it’s a crisis for us.”

Municipal Engineer with the City of Maple Ridge David Pollock said they’re doing everything they can to speed the process along.

“Put in a temporary asphalt pathway for people to access the restaurant from the parking lot, and also put in some additional signage indicating the way to the restaurant.”

He added that construction workers are just doing their job.

The road work is expected to last until November.