Mountain lion enters Colorado home, kills housecat, takes over an hour to leave
Police and parks and wildlife staff took over an hour to persuade a mountain lion to leave a Boulder, Colo., home on Thursday night.
The feline entered the empty home through a screen door and killed a housecat, Boulder police tweeted.
The mountain lion subsequently couldn’t find its way out of the home, CBS 4 in Denver reported.
Boulder police and Colorado Parks and Wildlife tried to convince it to leave — an effort that included using non-lethal ammunition.
No one was hurt in the encounter and the mountain lion didn’t seem to be injured, either.
The Boulder police asked residents to close and lock their ground-level windows and doors at night and when they’re not home.
“This is also good advice for bears and burglars,” police said.
