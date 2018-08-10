Environment
August 10, 2018
Updated: August 10, 2018 9:54 pm

Mountain lion enters Colorado home, kills housecat, takes over an hour to leave

Police and parks and wildlife staff took over an hour to persuade a mountain lion to leave a Boulder, Co. home after it killed a housecat there on Thursday night.

Police and parks and wildlife staff took over an hour to persuade a mountain lion to leave a Boulder, Colo., home on Thursday night.

The feline entered the empty home through a screen door and killed a housecat, Boulder police tweeted.

The mountain lion subsequently couldn’t find its way out of the home, CBS 4 in Denver reported.

Boulder police and Colorado Parks and Wildlife tried to convince it to leave — an effort that included using non-lethal ammunition.

No one was hurt in the encounter and the mountain lion didn’t seem to be injured, either.

The Boulder police asked residents to close and lock their ground-level windows and doors at night and when they’re not home.

“This is also good advice for bears and burglars,” police said.

