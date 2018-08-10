Mountain lion enters Colorado home, kills housecat, takes over an hour to leave

Police and parks and wildlife staff took over an hour to persuade a mountain lion to leave a Boulder, Colo., home on Thursday night.

The feline entered the empty home through a screen door and killed a housecat, Boulder police tweeted.

Last night, a mountain lion entered a home on Marine St through a screen door, No people were injured but a house cat was killed. Please keep ground level doors and windows closed and locked at night and when you are not home. (This is also good advice for bears and burglars.) pic.twitter.com/cGseNpx2LI — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) August 10, 2018

The mountain lion subsequently couldn’t find its way out of the home, CBS 4 in Denver reported.

Boulder police and Colorado Parks and Wildlife tried to convince it to leave — an effort that included using non-lethal ammunition.

No one was hurt in the encounter and the mountain lion didn’t seem to be injured, either.

The Boulder police asked residents to close and lock their ground-level windows and doors at night and when they’re not home.

“This is also good advice for bears and burglars,” police said.