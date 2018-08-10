Suspected blue-green algae spotted at Dartmouth’s Lake Banook

Municipal staff are testing the waters of Lake Banook in Dartmouth after suspected algae blooms were spotted near the shore.

Halifax Regional Municipality says the type of blooms has not been confirmed yet but they resemble blue-green algae.

READ MORE: Moncton issues warning after blue-green algae found at Centennial Park Pond

Blue-green algae are microscopic organisms that occur naturally in ponds, rivers and lakes. The algae can produce toxins that are harmful to humans and animals.

The toxins are known to cause skin, eye and throat irritation and can cause gastrointestinal illness when ingested. Children and immune-compromised people are at a higher risk for the more severe effects.

WATCH: Three dogs killed by blue-green algae in Fredericton

New Brunswick health officials have already confirmed that three dogs were killed by toxins found in blue-green algae after being in or near the Saint John River last month.

READ MORE: Toxic blue-green algae killed three N.B. dogs, health officials say

The suspected algae blooms in Dartmouth were found just west of the Paddler’s Cove facility at 300 Prince Albert Rd. and further west along the shoreline closer to the intersection of Prince Albert Road and Sinclair Street.

Testing is being conducted on the water to confirm which toxins may be present. Those results will be made public once they are available.

“In the meantime, the municipality is urging lake users to take precautions and avoid swimming or allowing pets in the affected area,” the municipality said in a news release.

READ MORE: New Brunswickers reminded about potential health risk of blue-green algae

Blue-green algae blooms can appear as surface scum or look like discoloured water.