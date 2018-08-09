Canada
August 9, 2018
Updated: August 9, 2018

Abbotsford garage explosion leaves 1 man dead

Abbotsford police said one man has died after an explosion in a resident’s garage on Thursday afternoon.

Sgt. Judy Bird said police were called to the 3300-block of Ponderosa Street just after 4:15 pm.

“Upon arrival, we located a residence that was fully engulfed with fire, six adults and two young children were luckily able to escape, but unluckily an adult male resident was found deceased.”

The cause of the explosion is now being investigated.

