Abbotsford garage explosion leaves 1 man dead
Abbotsford police said one man has died after an explosion in a resident’s garage on Thursday afternoon.
Sgt. Judy Bird said police were called to the 3300-block of Ponderosa Street just after 4:15 pm.
“Upon arrival, we located a residence that was fully engulfed with fire, six adults and two young children were luckily able to escape, but unluckily an adult male resident was found deceased.”
#AbbyPD and Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service investigators are on scene @ Ponderosa St investigating a fatal residential explosion & fire that occurred @ 4:18 pm; 6 adults & 2 children escaped. Sadly, an adult male is deceased. APD & AFRS extend condolences to family and friends. pic.twitter.com/beFoBWGLCJ
— Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) August 10, 2018
The cause of the explosion is now being investigated.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.