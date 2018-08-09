Abbotsford garage explosion leaves 1 man dead

Abbotsford police said one man has died after an explosion in a resident’s garage on Thursday afternoon.

Sgt. Judy Bird said police were called to the 3300-block of Ponderosa Street just after 4:15 pm.

“Upon arrival, we located a residence that was fully engulfed with fire, six adults and two young children were luckily able to escape, but unluckily an adult male resident was found deceased.”

#AbbyPD and Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service investigators are on scene @ Ponderosa St investigating a fatal residential explosion & fire that occurred @ 4:18 pm; 6 adults & 2 children escaped. Sadly, an adult male is deceased. APD & AFRS extend condolences to family and friends. pic.twitter.com/beFoBWGLCJ — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) August 10, 2018

The cause of the explosion is now being investigated.