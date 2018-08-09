Rick Zamperin: Tiger-Cats cannot, must not, overlook Blue Bombers

It doesn’t fit the true definition of a trap game, but it’s pretty darn close.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats, fresh off a dominating 50-11 win over Johnny Manziel and the last place Montreal Alouettes last week, are in Winnipeg on Friday night.

The game arrives as Hamilton prepares to go on its second bye week of the season while the hometown Blue Bombers are coming off their first bye week of the year.

READ MORE: Ticats face Blue Bombers looking to build on historic win

Oh, and did I mention that Hamilton has already beaten the Bombers this season? For those of you who have forgotten, the Cats crushed Winnipeg 31-17 on June 29 at Tim Hortons Field.

The only missing ingredient that would make it a true trap game is that Hamilton won’t overlook Winnipeg because the Bombers are a really good team.

At least, that’s the approach the Ticats should take. Friday night will undoubtedly prove whether or not they do.

Winnipeg is coming off impressive back-to-back victories over the Toronto Argonauts and they have won two of their three home games this season.

READ MORE: Hamilton Tiger-Cats make a mockery of Johnny Manziel and the Montreal Alouettes

Matt Nichols is also playing quarterback for the Blue Bombers, someone the Cats didn’t have to face in their previous meeting because he was on the injured list.

So, coming off a lopsided win, going into a bye week, and after already beating Winnipeg, the Tiger-Cats should have one thing on their mind — proving to the CFL that they belong with the upper echelon teams.