Heavy rainfall causes sinkhole on Lac-Brome road, two injured

Two people were injured after driving into a large crater on Lac-Brome’s Fulford Road around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

A man in his 20s was alone in his vehicle when it plunged into the hole. He sustained minor injuries.

A woman in her 70s, who was also travelling alone, drove into the hole in the darkness. She had to be rescued from the vehicle and suffered injuries to her lower body.

“The pair were transported to a local hospital and treated for their injuries. Their lives are not in danger,” said Surete du Québec spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay.

Police say the crater was caused by a landslide due to water from a roadside ditch that overflowed from heavy rain.