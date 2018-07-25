Quebec police watchdog investigates shooting in Lac-Brome that left one minor dead
Update: The BEI confirmed to Global News that the young man was in fact a minor.
Quebec’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Bureau (BEI), is investigating an incident between an armed man and provincial police that ended in a shootout.
Early information places the incident at around 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday. A 911 call was made about an armed man in a public area at Lac-Brome.
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) was quick to respond and located the young man with a handgun.
Officers attempted to talk him down from a distance over a loudspeaker, but the man became aggressive and threatening.
A shootout ensued and the man was killed on the scene.
The investigation will first try to determine if this information is precise. Eight investigators were assigned to the case, along with two Montreal Police crime lab technicians.
The BEI is calling on anyone who witnessed the event to contact its website.
