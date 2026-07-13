Former Regina police chief says firing was ‘unjustified and wholly disproportionate’

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Regina’s former police chief says his firing was unjustified and wrong.

In a statement through his lawyer, Farooq Sheikh says the process that led to his dismissal lacked fairness and due process.

Sheikh was fired last year after a misconduct investigation determined he sent inappropriate text messages to a member of the Regina Board of Police Commissioners.

He was accused of sending the messages over several months, including during an in-camera discussion about Sheikh’s employment contract.

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Sheikh is appealing the dismissal.

Last week, the Saskatchewan Police Commission announced it would hear the case beginning Sept. 14.

The statement, issued Monday, said the past year has been difficult for Sheikh and his family.

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“Mr. Sheikh now welcomes the opportunity to present his case,” it says.

“When all of the evidence has been heard and carefully considered, it will demonstrate why he believes the decision to terminate his employment was unjustified and wholly disproportionate.”

The former chief declined to comment on the evidence he will present at the hearing.

Sheikh had worked in law enforcement for 33 years, including in Canada and the United Kingdom.

In October 2025 he was fired from the force in Regina without severance pay. The city has since hired Chief Lorilee Davies.