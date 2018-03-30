Canada
March 30, 2018 9:38 am

Watchdog investigating after Quebec man falls to his death during raid

By The Canadian Press

Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a man Thursday during a police operation in Laval, Que.

The provincial agency says according to preliminary information, a 36-year-old man died after falling from a 7th floor apartment building during a police drug raid.

The unidentified man apparently ran to the apartment balcony when police arrived and threw something over the railing.

The agency says he then tried to jump to a neighbouring balcony on the same floor, but fell to the ground.

The Office of Independent Investigations says the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

Provincial police are assisting the agency with the investigation.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

