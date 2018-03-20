Crime
March 20, 2018 9:51 am
Updated: March 20, 2018 9:57 am

Organized crime unit performs drug raids throughout Quebec

By Global News

WATCH ABOVE: 120 police officers from the organized crime unit raided properties linked to a suspected Hells Angels' drug network Tuesday morning.

The Montreal branch of the organized crime unit (ENRCO) raided nine houses and 10 vehicles in Montreal, Monteregie and Outaouais regions on Tuesday. Police believe the homes and vehicles are tied to a Hells Angels’ drug network.

One hundred and twenty police officers from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), RCMP, Montreal police (SPVM) and Laval police performed the raids.

Locations raided were at a Hells Angels’ bunker in Saint-Charles-sur-Richelieu and other properties linked to the gang in Terrebonne, Bois-des-Fillions, Roxton Pond, Roxton Falls, Thurso, Val-des-Monts, Chénéville and Saint-Placide.

The operation is related to the “Objection Project,” which saw similar raids in January and February 2017.

“The mandate of the ENCRO is to target the influential heads of organized crime gangs,” said Claude Denis, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec.

“We believe the drug network being investigated is directly related to the Hells Angels.”

No arrests were made at the time of the report.

