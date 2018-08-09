Suspects sought in Richmond Row dispensary robbery; police appealing for witnesses

London police are asking witnesses to come forward as they search for suspects in connection with a Friday night robbery at a Richmond Row marijuana dispensary.

Officers were called to London Relief Centre at 691 Richmond St. around 10:30 p.m. for reports of a robbery.

No staff members or customers were inside the business when police arrived, officials said. It was later determined the incident had actually occurred around 10:10 p.m, 20 minutes before police were called.

In a statement, police said witnesses reported them that multiple armed suspects had entered the dispensary and robbed both customers and staff. No injuries were reported.

Not yet clear, police say, is how many suspects were involved in the incident, and what weapons were involved. Police said they were also still investigating the specific property that was stolen from the dispensary.

A white four-door, newer model sedan, possibly a Hyundai Elantra, was seen leaving the scene following the robbery, said Det. Sgt. Blair Harvey in a statement.

“Our investigators are interested in speaking with anyone who may be able to provide information about this vehicle or any of the suspects involved.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).