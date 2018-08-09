McNeil satisfied with agreement for N.S. health care workers

Premier Stephen McNeil says he’s pleased a mediator-arbitrator has helped reach a collective agreement for 6,500 employees in the health care bargaining unit at the Nova Scotia Health Authority and IWK Children’s Hospital.

READ MORE: N.S. officials heckled as they announce plan to close two hospitals in Cape Breton, expand two others

The award by William Kaplan announced Wednesday, came after five days of mediation-arbitration last week and concludes a process that began in October, 2016.

The process has seen 19 separate agreements reduced to two agreements for this group of employees.

WATCH: Nova Scotia unlikely to meet Orthopedic health care goals made six months ago

McNeil says he’s satisfied the agreement keeps the wage pattern that was set through previous legislation and also ends the long-service award retirement payment, although Kaplan also added two years to the contract with two per cent increases in each year.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia Premier to announce closures of hospitals in Cape Breton

The health care bargaining unit represents health care providers other than nurses, such as medical lab technologists, physiotherapists, social workers and pharmacists, among others.

The collective agreements take effect Oct. 8 and cover the period between Nov. 1, 2014, and Oct. 31, 2020.