No subway service between Finch West and Wilson stations due to flooding

Subway service on Line 1 between Finch West and Wilson stations remain suspended following Tuesday night’s flash flood.

Toronto Transit Commission officials said flooding at Sheppard West Station halted service and shuttle buses are running to move commuters.

READ MORE: Dramatic images show aftermath of heavy rain, flash flooding in Toronto

A slow-moving rainstorm late Tuesday night produced between 70 and 110 millimetres of rain causing localized flooding in several neighbourhoods across Toronto.

Streets and low-lying areas were affected by the heavy downpour as multiple vehicles and even streetcars had to be abandoned as they got stuck in the rising water.

Line 1: No service between Finch West and Wilson due to flooding. Shuttle buses are running. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) August 9, 2018