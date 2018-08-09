Indonesia hit with another earthquake, causing buildings to fall

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 hit Indonesia’s Lombok island on Thursday.

It caused some buildings to collapse, according to witnesses and the Southeast Asian nation’s meteorology and geophysics agency.

The latest quake was felt strongly on the island and followed a 6.9 quake on Sunday that killed at least 131 people and damaged thousands of houses.

A Reuters witness said the latest quake sent people into the streets in panic and caused buildings to collapse.

