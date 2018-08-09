Environment
August 9, 2018 2:02 am

Indonesia hit with another earthquake, causing buildings to fall

By Kanupriya Kapoor and Bernadette Christina Munthe Reuters

Aug. 7: The evacuation of tourists from Gili Trawangan, one of Indonesia's tiny Gili Islands, continued on Monday, with the national coast guard helping thousands to escape the quake-hit island.

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 hit Indonesia’s Lombok island on Thursday.

It caused some buildings to collapse, according to witnesses and the Southeast Asian nation’s meteorology and geophysics agency.

The latest quake was felt strongly on the island and followed a 6.9 quake on Sunday that killed at least 131 people and damaged thousands of houses.

A Reuters witness said the latest quake sent people into the streets in panic and caused buildings to collapse.

