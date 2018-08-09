Fatal Collision
August 9, 2018 1:15 am

1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash near St. Paul, Alta.

By Online Journalist  Global News

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash near St. Paul on Wednesday night.

RCMP said a tanker truck and a small car collided at the intersection of Highway 881 and Highway 646 at around 8:10 p.m.

The 19-year-old woman driving the car was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver and lone occupant of the truck was uninjured, police said.

Traffic is unobstructed and flowing in all directions at the scene, as the investigation continues.

