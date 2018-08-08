Rick Zamperin: Could you eat the Gridiron Burger?

Just when you thought you’ve seen it all in exotic stadium food, here comes the Gridiron Burger.

The latest and one of the wildest, food items to tempt our pallets is a meat lover’s delight from the National Football League’s Arizona Cardinals.

Think you have what it takes? This behemoth will be available at the Gridiron Grill this year. Finish it in under an hour, and win a Cardinals jersey and get your picture on the video board! pic.twitter.com/2YeMnpEzKH — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 7, 2018

While the team has never won the Super Bowl, its over-the-top creation is a touchdown for our taste buds.

To start, the Gridiron Burger weighs a monstrous seven pounds and is highlighted by five 1/3rd-pound burger patties, five all-beef hot dogs, five bratwurst sausages, eight slices of bacon, eight chicken tenders, 20 slices of American cheese and 20 ounces of fries.

The ungodly snack is heaped in between a 10-inch bun and is topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and something called Tanker sauce.

If your mouth isn’t watering by now — you’re not human — or you don’t eat meat, but probably now wish that you do.

This heart-attack-triggering meal doesn’t come cheap. It costs $75, or about $98 Canadian.

And here’s the kicker.

Carnivores who manage to gulp down the Gridiron Burger in less than 60 minutes win an Arizona Cardinals jersey and will be featured on the stadium’s scoreboard.

The prize should also include free health care for a year.

If you’re contemplating taking the Cardinals up on their challenge, my advice is to devour the patties first before working your way to the hot dogs and bratwurst, and then concentrate on the bacon, chicken tenders and fries.

Taking care of what’s left — the toppings and bread — should be a breeze.

Bon appetit.