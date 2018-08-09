Missing 34-year-old man found safe: Melfort RCMP

UPDATE: Melfort RCMP announced on Aug. 9 that Lane Argent, 34, has been located safe.

Lane Argent, of Melfort, Sask., was reported missing in the community earlier this month.

He was last seen driving a grey/silver 1989 Lincoln Town Car with Saskatchewan licence plate 493 GAA.

Argent is described as around five-foot nine, weighing about 145 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt and blue jeans.

Melfort is approximately 160 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.