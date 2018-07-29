Police searching for 15-year-old girl missing from East York since Tuesday

Toronto Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 15-year-old girl who went missing in East York 4 days ago.

Sydney Lakhani was last seen Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. in the area of Cosburn and Coxwell avenues.

Police said Sydney is described as 5’3″ and 160 lbs, with dyed purple hair tied back in a bun. She was last seen wearing a black skirt, white T-shirt, large hoop earrings and may have been carrying a pink and black backpack when she disappeared.

Officers said they are concerned for her safety and are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477)