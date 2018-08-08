Regina Folk Fest adding cooling features to the hottest show of the summer

The 2018 edition of the Regina Folk Fest will literally be the hottest show of the summer. When the annual festival starts on Friday temperatures will be nearing 40 degrees in the Queen City.

There won’t be much relief as the weekend progresses, with temperatures forecast in the mid-to-low 30s.

Festival set up is running throughout the week in downtown Victoria Park, and organizers are making some last minute additions to beat the heat.

Artistic director Sandra Butel said that they will be adding at least one cooling mist station once water logistics are sorted out. This will be in addition to water bottle fill stations and volunteers offering cool down sprays.

With the hot, hot heat Butel also encouraged festival goers to listen to more than just the music.

“Pay attention to what your body is telling you. If they’re getting too much heat, make sure you take a break,” she said.

“We’ve got first aid on site if there’s anybody who has any issues with the heat. We’re ready to help people anyway that we can.”

There is tree cover in the park providing shade, but the Folk Fest will be adding a few extra shelters near stages for audience members.

Hot weather is a factor in the festival set up as well, but everything is on schedule for Friday. Volunteer Aaron Warner said they’re taking the heat in stride.

“It’s been not bad, it’s definitely crept up on us this morning. But the people in charge are making sure we’re stopping, getting water on a frequent basis. I think we’re just having a good time so the heat’s kind of secondary,” he said.

Warner has been a volunteer for a decade and spent the last eight years on the set-up team. Compared to a few of the past years he welcomes the heat wave.

“I’d take the heat and the sun over wind and rain. There’s been times where we’ve had to b-line for library to take shelter so this is better for sure,” he said.

Performers at this year’s Folk Fest include headliners like Walk off the Earth, Neko Case and Shakey Graves. Upcoming Saskatchewan acts like Natural Sympathies, Ellen Froese and T-Rhyme will also be taking the stage.

Mainstage acts require admission, but daytime shows on the Sunlight Stages are free to attend.