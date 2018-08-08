Cyclist in Richter Street collision has died: Police

A collision between a cyclist and a truck in Kelowna on Tuesday afternoon has turned into a fatal accident.

Kelowna RCMP confirm that the 58 yr old cyclist involved in a car accident Tuesday afternoon on Richter hss died. @GlobalOkanagan police asking more witnesses to come forward to help with investigation. — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) August 8, 2018

On Wednesday, Kelowna RCMP said the cyclist, a 58-year-old man of no fixed address, has died. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the accident to contact them.

The accident took place on Richter Street, between Doyle and Lawson. Police believe the cyclist was not wearing head protection and may have veered into the vehicle.

“Police do not believe that the cyclist was wearing his helmet at the time of the crash, which may have contributed to the seriousness of his injuries. Unconfirmed reports suggest that the cyclist may have suddenly veered into the pickup trucks lane of travel,” RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said on Tuesday.

The driver of the truck, a 60-year-old Lake Country man, remained at the scene