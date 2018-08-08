Logging off: Granby mayor shuts down Facebook account

The mayor of Granby, Que., is logging off of Facebook for good after a negative experience on the social network.

Pascal Bonin shut down his official Facebook page Friday, saying that the social network had been used to hurt and intimidate him.

“Sometimes, people are not in the mood, and they say stuff they don’t mean. They won’t say it in your face, but with a keyboard it seems like it’s alright in our society to say anything about anyone,” said Bonin.

READ MORE: Facebook, Instagram will now show you how much time you spend on their apps

Bonin went on to say that internet trolls felt their comments were OK because the mayor is a public figure.

“A politician is a public figure, we’re paid to absorb. But are we paid for being a fool of our society? I don’t think so,” said Bonin. “We’re paid to make the city grow and everything.”

READ MORE: Montreal museum says Picasso ads back online after running afoul of Facebook

Pierrefonds-Roxboro Borough mayor Jim Beis is another politician who is very active on Facebook.

Though the platform is a great way to connect with the citizens in his community, Beis says, it can also have its downfalls.

READ MORE: Facebook will give users a bunch of info on privacy — here’s what it all means

“For me, it’s always been positive. It’s always been respectful, and when they do cross the line, it’s very easy. They unfollow you or they’re easily blocked,” said Beis. “The rare times that I’ve had that happen to me, it’s been an easy solution. I haven’t reached that limit yet.”

Bonin, however, insists he won’t be creating any other social media accounts as long as he’s mayor. He says he can still be reached in the old-fashioned ways — by phone, email or in person at city council meetings.