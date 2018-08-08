Father and 2 children identified as involved in collision near Sylvan Lake

Global News has learned the identities of two of the victims in a head-on collision outside of Sylvan Lake that resulted in the death of three people and left one injured in hospital.

Scott Wilson, 39, and his daughter Leaira, 5, died in the collision on Highway 781 near Township Road 382 at around 9:20 p.m. on Monday. Wilson’s son Ryker, 7, was taken to a children’s hospital in Edmonton by STARS Air Ambulance.

According to a GoFundMe page, the three were driving in an SUV on the way to an airport to see family in Ontario.

An unidentified 30-year-old man driving a truck involved in the accident was also declared dead at the scene.

RCMP said charges will not be laid as a result of the collision.