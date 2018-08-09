Fundraiser
August 9, 2018 7:00 am

Pan Am Place hopes to expand facility to include at-risk women and children

By Adriana Zhang Global News

WATCH: Pan Am Place is hosting its 2nd annual Iron Ride - a 24-hour stationary bike race. The fundraiser will support plans to expand the facility and programs.

A A

A Winnipeg transitional housing program for at-risk young men hopes to expand their home to allow families a place to stay.

Pan Am Place is raising funds in the hopes of finding a new building and expanding their programming to include women and children, said General Manager Adam Jacobson.

READ MORE: Pan Am Place: Bold in the Cold Sleepout


Story continues below

For the last five years, Pan Am Place has offered a safe haven for men aged 18-30, providing them with food and shelter. The facility also includes a boxing program that allows men to train and hone their athletic skills.

“But more than that, we try to give our guys a home and a family with staff who can provide guidance and mentorship,” Jacobson said.

“Our goal is to help our guys develop the skills to one day go on and live independently.”

Pan Am Place offers 27 beds for its residents, but is only able to accept men due to limitations in space.

“Hopefully over the next couple of years, we’ll be able to raise enough to do the renovations and provide a similar program for women and children,” Jacobson said.

RELATED: More people experiencing homelessness in Winnipeg: Street Census

An upcoming fundraiser hopes to raise $100,000 toward the expansion goal.

Iron Ride is a 24-hour stationary bike race on Sept. 8 and 9 to support Pan Am Place’s programming. During its inaugural year, the event raised $60,000 with 60 people participating.

Participants can register individually, or in teams of up to six people. For more information, visit the Pan Am Place website, here.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
At-Risk Youth
Fundraiser
Iron Ride
mens shelter expanding
Pan Am Place
shelter fundraiser
spin challenge
transitional housing
Winnipeg shelter
Women And Children

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News