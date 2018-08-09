Pan Am Place hopes to expand facility to include at-risk women and children

A Winnipeg transitional housing program for at-risk young men hopes to expand their home to allow families a place to stay.

Pan Am Place is raising funds in the hopes of finding a new building and expanding their programming to include women and children, said General Manager Adam Jacobson.

READ MORE: Pan Am Place: Bold in the Cold Sleepout

For the last five years, Pan Am Place has offered a safe haven for men aged 18-30, providing them with food and shelter. The facility also includes a boxing program that allows men to train and hone their athletic skills.

“But more than that, we try to give our guys a home and a family with staff who can provide guidance and mentorship,” Jacobson said.

“Our goal is to help our guys develop the skills to one day go on and live independently.”

Pan Am Place offers 27 beds for its residents, but is only able to accept men due to limitations in space.

“Hopefully over the next couple of years, we’ll be able to raise enough to do the renovations and provide a similar program for women and children,” Jacobson said.

RELATED: More people experiencing homelessness in Winnipeg: Street Census

An upcoming fundraiser hopes to raise $100,000 toward the expansion goal.

Iron Ride is a 24-hour stationary bike race on Sept. 8 and 9 to support Pan Am Place’s programming. During its inaugural year, the event raised $60,000 with 60 people participating.

Participants can register individually, or in teams of up to six people. For more information, visit the Pan Am Place website, here.