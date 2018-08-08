Heat warning issued for parts of western Saskatchewan

Most of western Saskatchewan is under a heat warning and temperatures are not expected to ease until next week.

Environment Canada says a ridge of high pressure building in the province over the next few days will bring hot conditions to the majority of southern and central Saskatchewan.

Temperatures in the southwestern and western regions will climb to near 32 C Wednesday afternoon, with the hot temperatures spreading eastward over the next two days.

Maximum daily temperatures are expected to range between 32 and 36 C, with overnight lows in the mid-teens.

Temperatures are expected to return to normal next week.

People are being advised to take precautions to protect themselves including:

rescheduling outdoor activities to the cooler hours of the day;

taking frequent breaks;

staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water and other non-alcoholic and/or non-caffeinated beverages; and

not leaving people or pets inside a closed vehicle for any length of time.



Story continues below Related ‘We don’t have a choice’: Extreme heat proves challenging for first responders

Heat stroke or heat exhaustion is possible for some people. Watch for symptoms such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness.

“Heat exhaustion starts with heat rash, fainting, loss of consciousness for more than a few seconds and it means the brain is not working, it is not able to adjust the body temperature,” said Dr. Simon Kapaj, deputy medical health officer with the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Those most susceptible are vulnerable people, individuals with pre-existing heart, lung, kidney or nervous system conditions, outdoor workers, and those socially isolated.

Anyone looking for advice on health risks, symptoms or precautions associated with heat should contact the Saskatchewan HealthLine at 811.

Environment Canada issues heat warnings when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses.

Heat warning issued for:

Lloydminster

Assiniboia – Gravelbourg – Coronach

Île à la Crosse – Buffalo Narrows – Beauval

Kindersley – Rosetown – Biggar – Wilkie – Macklin

La Loche – Clearwater River Prov. Park – Cluff Lake

Leader – Gull Lake

Meadow Lake – Big River – Green Lake – Pierceland

Moose Jaw – Pense – Central Butte – Craik

Prince Albert – Shellbrook – Spiritwood – Duck Lake

Shaunavon – Maple Creek – Val Marie – Cypress Hills

Swift Current – Herbert – Cabri – Kyle – Lucky Lake

The Battlefords – Unity – Maidstone – St. Walburg

— With files from Meaghan Craig