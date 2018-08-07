World
Saudi Arabia ends medical treatment programs in Canada, looks to move patients elsewhere

The escalating war of words between Canada and Saudi Arabia is heating up, as the Justin Trudeau government stands its ground and the Kingdom threatens to target our country with further economic sanctions. Mercedes Stephenson reports on principles versus profits.

Saudi Arabia has stopped all medical treatment programs in Canada and is coordinating for the transfer of all Saudi patients from Canadian hospitals to other hospitals outside Canada, Saudi press agency said early on Wednesday.

The agency cited Saudi Health Attaché in the United States of America and Canada Dr. Fahd bin Ibrahim Al Tamimi.

Saudi Arabia froze new trade and investment with Canada and expelled the Canadian ambassador, early on Monday, in a stern gesture of retaliation after Ottawa urged it to free arrested civil society activists.

READ MORE: U.S. refuses to get in the middle of Canada-Saudi dispute as Canada looks for allies

