Counting down to Women’s Open in Regina

With a single bounce and gasps from a stunned crowd, Brooke Henderson sank her second career hole-in-one at the British Women’s Open on Friday.

In just under two weeks, she’ll try to recreate that magic on the fairways of the Wascana Country Club.

Before the world’s top golfers tee off for the CP Women’s Open, workers are hitting a new gear to make sure the event doesn’t end up in the rough.

READ MORE: Brooke Henderson dedicates LPGA win to Humboldt Broncos bus crash victims

“We still have a lot to build, but it goes up quickly,” Tournament Director Ryan Paul said.

Fan seating, hospitality tents, and fences are under construction, while crews make small but crucial changes to the course itself- like growing the rough to a longer-than-normal height of 3.5 inches.

“It’s a really nice course. It’s challenging for the players, especially with the wind and the rough. We always like to pick a few holes where there’s some risk/reward to it,” Paul added. “Hole 7 has a bit of a creek in front of it. We’re going to try to push those players up to it to make them go for it and try to cross that creek to get some eagles.”

READ MORE: Cold weather postpones golf season

It’s all about setting the stage for what could be a monumental moment in Saskatchewan sports.

After all, this is the first time the championship has been brought to the province- and Ontario’s Brooke Henderson is angling to become only the second Canadian to win it.

Canadian Sports Hall of Famer Jocelyne Bourassa won the inaugural tournament in 1973.

With a $2.25 million purse on the line, all eyes will be on Regina come August 20.

“Over 200 million households will be able to tune into the LPGA to watch it,” Tourism Regina’s Ashley Stone noted. “Regina is going to be seen in countries all around the world. We’ve never had the opportunity to do this on so large a scale.”

READ MORE: “Fore” real? Research touts better way to win at golf

That’s on top of thousands of visitors flocking to the Queen City, and an estimated $8 million in local economic impact.

While the event isn’t sold out, organizers expect a full house with young people 17 and under admitted for free.

Tickets range from $15-$45 for single-day passes.