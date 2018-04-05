Cold weather postpones golf season

A new skiff of snow and unseasonably cold temperatures are forcing golf courses to push back opening day.

“A month ago I thought it was going to start April first,” Tor Hill Head Professional, Scott Knapp said. “Since then, I think we’re into May first.”

The course opened on April 7 last year, but a prolonged drought and early fall cut off the season.

“The season seems to be shrinking,” added Knapp. “The springs are later and the falls are earlier. We’re lucky to get 150-180 top days of playing season.”

Golfers like Mamin Lee-Sing are feeling the frustration after a long winter of watching clubs gather dust.

“We were anxious to get started in the spring,” Lee-Sing said. “This is really disappointing to wait maybe three or four weeks before we can get going again.”

Knapp hopes to see golfers hitting the greens in early May, However, he’ll need to see a drastic rise in temperature first.

“There’s nothing in sight that’s above zero. Tor Hill sits out of the city, and it’s about three degrees colder out here than it is downtown. We’re at the mercy of that. Until we get double digit temperatures, there isn’t going to be anything happening out here.”