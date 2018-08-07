IN PHOTOS: Rescuers scramble to find survivors in aftermath of deadly Indonesia earthquake

Rescuers continue to search for survivors in regions devastated by the 7.0-magnitude earthquake that struck the Indonesian island of Lombok Sunday night, killing over 105 people and injuring hundreds more.

The large tremor destroyed thousands of buildings, leaving villagers homeless. Rescuers struggled to reach all the affected areas, while authorities say they expect the death toll to rise.

On Tuesday, soldiers have pulled a man alive from the rubble of a large mosque flattened by the earthquake, while villagers waited for aid Tuesday and stranded tourists camped at beaches and in the lobbies of damaged hotels.

Disaster officials have not said how many people they believe are buried beneath the ruins of the Jabal Nur mosque in Lading-Lading but the village head, Budhiawan, said about 30 people are unaccounted for, based on unclaimed belongings left outside.

Photos show crumbled buildings and buckled roads while hospitals were forced to build makeshift triages to care of the injured outside of buildings over fears of aftershocks.

Lombok had already been hit by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake on July 29 that killed 17 people and briefly stranded several hundred trekkers on the slopes of a volcano.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire and is regularly hit by earthquakes. In 2004, the Indian Ocean tsunami killed 226,000 people in 13 countries, including more than 120,000 in Indonesia.

