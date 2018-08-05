Indonesian islands hit by magnitude-7.0 earthquake, at least 3 killed

Indonesia’s resort islands of Bali and Lombok were rocked by a magnitude 7 earthquake on Sunday, prompting and panic among holidaymakers and residents.

The quake, which struck at a depth of 15km off the north coast of Lombok, comes a week after a magnitude 6.4 quake killed 14 people on the island and prompted a large-scale evacuation of a volcano popular with hikers.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The quake was felt for several seconds in Bali, where people ran out of houses, hotels and restaurants.

“All the hotel guests were running so I did too. People filled the streets,” said Michelle Lindsay, an Australian tourist.

“A lot of officials were urging people not to panic.”

Other witnesses said the quake got stronger over several seconds and rattled windows and doors in their frames.