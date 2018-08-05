Bali earthquake
August 5, 2018 9:48 am
Updated: August 5, 2018 10:27 am

Indonesian islands hit by magnitude-7.0 earthquake, at least 3 killed

By Staff Reuters

A Tsunami warning has been canceled after it was issued when a 7.0 earthquake struck off the island of Lombok on Sunday.

A A

Indonesia’s resort islands of Bali and Lombok were rocked by a magnitude 7 earthquake on Sunday, prompting and panic among holidaymakers and residents.

The quake, which struck at a depth of 15km off the north coast of Lombok, comes a week after a magnitude 6.4 quake killed 14 people on the island and prompted a large-scale evacuation of a volcano popular with hikers.

READ MORE: Hundreds of tourists rescued from Indonesian mountain after earthquake

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The quake was felt for several seconds in Bali, where people ran out of houses, hotels and restaurants.

“All the hotel guests were running so I did too. People filled the streets,” said Michelle Lindsay, an Australian tourist.

WATCH: Powerful earthquake strikes Indonesian island of Lombok, killing 14

“A lot of officials were urging people not to panic.”

Other witnesses said the quake got stronger over several seconds and rattled windows and doors in their frames.

© 2018 Reuters

Report an error
Bali earthquake
Bali tremor
Indonesia earthquake
Indonesia island earthquake
Lombok island earthquake
magnitude 7 earthquake

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News