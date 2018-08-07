No injuries reported after early morning house fire in Gravenhurst

Officials say no one was injured after a house in Gravenhurst caught fire early Monday morning.

According to a release from the Town of Gravenhurst, fire crews were called to a structure fire on Barkway Road in the town just after 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 6.

Gravenhurst fire crews found a home fully involved and called in additional water tankers from the Bracebridge Fire Department to help battle the fire.

Town officials say crews had to battle through hot and humid conditions to extinguish the fire.

According to the release, the single occupant of the residence was helped out of the home by a neighbour and no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

“Early detection was critical in the outcome of this incident,” Gravenhurst Deputy Fire Chief Todd Clapp said in a statement. “Local residents were very helpful in making the homeowner aware of the situation and helped him exit the home with no injuries.”

Officials do not believe the fire to be suspicious.