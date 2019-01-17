Best of Instagram: Kempenfest 2018
A heat warning didn’t scare people away from Kempenfest this past long weekend! The annual Waterfront Arts and Crafts festival returned with the full use of Centennial and South Shore parks and saw over 350 arts and craft exhibitors, 40 Antique Dealers plus two beer gardens and entertainment on stage day and night. Barrie took to #Kepenfest to share the incredible weekend see the best of Instagram below!
View this post on Instagram
Go check out our buds @thealpacasband at @kempenfest Barrie today! They’re rocking the INDIE STAGE at 615pm 🔥❤️🤘🏽🇨🇦 one of the areas finest live acts you don’t wanna miss these boys tear it up! And it’s A FREE SHOW! @citybarrie @downtownbarrie @snapdbarrie @barrietoday @canadianbeats @gregfranklee @brentleenoise @theenickharper_drums @jmreid @solissplendor_photography @sharonwrightwinchester • #thealpacas #kempenfest #kempenfest2018 #lakeshore #barrie #ontario #indie #rocknroll @53rdand3rdshowsig #53rdand3rdshows
Cheers to another gorgeous long weekend in Barrie!
Cover Photo Credit: @nocturnelle_photography
