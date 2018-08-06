Man faces weapons charges after fight breaks out at Halifax Common
A 39-year-old man is facing charges after a fight broke out shortly after the fireworks at the Halifax Common Sunday night.
Halifax Regional Police say the fight between the two men, who were known to each other, happened around 9:50 p.m.
READ MORE: Elderly woman pushed to the ground, robbed of purse in Newfoundland
Police say that during the fight, one of the men pulled out a knife and tried to stab the other. However, neither sustained stab wounds.
The accused tried to run away, according to police, but there were numerous officers in the area that were able to take him into custody.
READ MORE: Police seek suspect after shots fired from moving car at North Preston home
The man remains behind bars and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday to face charges of assault with a weapon and possession of dangerous weapons.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.