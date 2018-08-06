Crime
Man faces weapons charges after fight breaks out at Halifax Common

Halifax Regional Police say the fight broke out at the Halifax Common Sunday around 9:50 p.m.

A 39-year-old man is facing charges after a fight broke out shortly after the fireworks at the Halifax Common Sunday night.

Halifax Regional Police say the fight between the two men, who were known to each other, happened around 9:50 p.m.

Police say that during the fight, one of the men pulled out a knife and tried to stab the other. However, neither sustained stab wounds.

The accused tried to run away, according to police, but there were numerous officers in the area that were able to take him into custody.

The man remains behind bars and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday to face charges of assault with a weapon and possession of dangerous weapons.

