August 6, 2018 8:39 am

Residents treated after coolant leak forces evacuation of Oakville high rise

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Halton police, fire and paramedics responded to a coolant leak at an apartment building on Lakeshore Road East.

Three people have been treated for minor skin irritation after a coolant leak at an Oakville high rise.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to an apartment building on Lakeshore Road East and Navy Street just before 7:00 p.m. Sunday for an ethylene glycol leak on the third floor.

Halton Regional Police say the three residents were treated at the scene by paramedics.

Residents of nine units on the third floor have been evacuated to allow for repairs and cleaning.

Ethylene glycol is colourless and odorless, and is poisonous if ingested.

It’s used as an antifreeze and coolant in hydraulic fluids.

