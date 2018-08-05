Okanagan adult ice skating team brings home gold

They may not be a conventional ice skating team but they sure know how to win.

Team Okanagan is an adult skating group comprised of women and men between the ages of 47 and 78. The goal of these athletes is to get fit, compete and build friendships.

Many of the teammates were either beginners or hadn’t practiced the sport for decades before donning a pair of figure skates in their 40s or later.

Recently the group travelled to Oberstdorf, Germany, to compete at the 2018 International Adult Figure Skating Competition. Hosted by International Skating Union, the event is considered to be an International Masters/Adult Competition.

Seven ladies in the group competed, with six of them bringing home one gold, four silver and four bronze trophies.

Donna Bergvinson was in her 40s when she got into competing. She is the only team member to place first with a gold medal win.

“It almost felt so magical,” Bergvinson said. “I have to say it almost felt unreal. I can’t believe this is me. I can’t believe they’re calling my name.”

Isabella Ciocoiu is the team organizer and coach. She says she is proud of the group’s accomplishments in Germany, a feat which took a lot of hard work and practice.

“I skate every day because I started late,” Ciosoiu said. ”I started when I was in my 40s. I have to keep going somehow and catch up with the people who started earlier.”

For those interested in joining this unique family, the team is recruiting new talent. Even beginners are welcome.

“We’re looking for skating enthusiasts or skating addicts or people who just love skating,” Ciocoiu said.