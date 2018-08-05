Showers forecast for Kentville after heavy rain causes local flooding

A main road in Kentville, N.S., was flooded out on Saturday following a brief period of heavy rain.

Photos posted on Shelley Corcoran’s Facebook page show flooding occurring on Aberdeen Street Saturday night just after 8 p.m.

“It was raining earlier in the day. I went to the grocery store in between the rain, and when we were leaving the Superstore around 7:50, it started pouring again,” said Corcoran.

“By the time I got back to Kentville, people were all pulled over because it was raining so hard.”

Corcoran’s photos of the flooding have been shared over 3,000 times in less than 24 hours.

She says none of the streets were forced to close, but the entire patio at Paddy’s Pub and Brewery on Aberdeen was flooded out.

The flooding in Kentville has since receded. Environment Canada says the community should expect to see a few showers on Sunday, but nothing similar to what they experience Saturday night.